Gillanders Arbuthnot & Company reports consolidated net loss of Rs 14.76 crore in the June 2020 quarter

Sales decline 57.90% to Rs 72.29 crore

Net Loss of Gillanders Arbuthnot & Company reported to Rs 14.76 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against net loss of Rs 0.25 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales declined 57.90% to Rs 72.29 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 171.69 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019.72.29171.69-1.267.35-10.465.86-14.871.03-14.76-0.25

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)