Gillanders Arbuthnot & Company reports consolidated net loss of Rs 14.76 crore in the June 2020 quarter

Sales decline 57.90% to Rs 72.29 croreNet Loss of Gillanders Arbuthnot & Company reported to Rs 14.76 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against net loss of Rs 0.25 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales declined 57.90% to Rs 72.29 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 171.69 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2020Jun. 2019% Var.Sales72.29171.69 -58 OPM %-1.267.35 -PBDT-10.465.86 PL PBT-14.871.03 PL NP-14.76-0.25 -5804
