Global Education standalone net profit declines 3.46% in the December 2022 quarter

Sales decline 11.50% to Rs 11.39 croreNet profit of Global Education declined 3.46% to Rs 4.18 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 4.33 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales declined 11.50% to Rs 11.39 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 12.87 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales11.3912.87 -11 OPM %56.1952.84 -PBDT6.937.16 -3 PBT5.705.78 -1 NP4.184.33 -3
