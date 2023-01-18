Global Education standalone net profit declines 3.46% in the December 2022 quarter

Sales decline 11.50% to Rs 11.39 crore

Net profit of Global Education declined 3.46% to Rs 4.18 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 4.33 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales declined 11.50% to Rs 11.39 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 12.87 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021.11.3912.8756.1952.846.937.165.705.784.184.33

