GNA Axles consolidated net profit rises 36.19% in the September 2022 quarter

Sales rise 23.54% to Rs 419.74 crore

Net profit of GNA Axles rose 36.19% to Rs 33.38 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 24.51 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 23.54% to Rs 419.74 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 339.76 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales419.74339.76 24 OPM %14.3114.25 -PBDT57.3645.49 26 PBT44.6932.90 36 NP33.3824.51 36

First Published: Fri, October 21 2022. 15:44 IST

