GNA Axles consolidated net profit rises 36.19% in the September 2022 quarter

Sales rise 23.54% to Rs 419.74 crore

Net profit of GNA Axles rose 36.19% to Rs 33.38 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 24.51 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 23.54% to Rs 419.74 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 339.76 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021.419.74339.7614.3114.2557.3645.4944.6932.9033.3824.51

