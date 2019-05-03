JUST IN
Godrej Consumer Products consolidated net profit rises 51.53% in the March 2019 quarter

Sales decline 2.68% to Rs 2429.68 crore

Net profit of Godrej Consumer Products rose 51.53% to Rs 935.24 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 617.19 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales declined 2.68% to Rs 2429.68 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 2496.67 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018.

For the full year,net profit rose 43.28% to Rs 2341.53 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 1634.18 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. Sales rose 4.59% to Rs 10221.07 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 9772.18 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Mar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Sales2429.682496.67 -3 10221.079772.18 5 OPM %23.7923.91 -20.7221.15 - PBDT549.82583.92 -6 2002.752015.00 -1 PBT507.23543.78 -7 1832.771859.32 -1 NP935.24617.19 52 2341.531634.18 43

