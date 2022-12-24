JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-CM » Companies » News

DCB Bank receives affirmation in credit ratings from CRISIL
Business Standard

Tata Motors to supply and operate 1500 e-buses for Delhi Transport Corporation

Capital Market 

Tata Motors announced that Delhi Transport Corporation (DTC) has signed a definitive agreement with its fully owned subsidiary, TML CV Mobility Solutions for operation of 1500 electric buses in the city of New Delhi.

As part of the agreement, TML CV Mobility Solutions will supply, operate and maintain 1500 units of 12-metre low-floor air-conditioned electric buses for a period 12 years.

Tata Starbus EV is an indigenously developed vehicle with superior design and best-in-class features for sustainable and comfortable commute.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

First Published: Sat, December 24 2022. 12:07 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU