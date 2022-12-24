Tata Motors to supply and operate 1500 e-buses for Delhi Transport Corporation

Tata Motors announced that Delhi Transport Corporation (DTC) has signed a definitive agreement with its fully owned subsidiary, TML CV Mobility Solutions for operation of 1500 electric buses in the city of New Delhi.

As part of the agreement, TML CV Mobility Solutions will supply, operate and maintain 1500 units of 12-metre low-floor air-conditioned electric buses for a period 12 years.

Tata Starbus EV is an indigenously developed vehicle with superior design and best-in-class features for sustainable and comfortable commute.

