Godrej Properties acquires Raj Kapoor's Bungalow in Chembur

To develop premium residential project

Godrej Properties today announced that it has acquired Raj Kapoor's Bungalow in Chembur to develop a premium residential project. The site is located at Deonar Farm Road, Chembur, Mumbai, adjacent to Tata Institute of Social Sciences (TISS) and is considered to be one of the most premium residential neighbourhoods of Chembur. The land was purchased from the Kapoor family, legal heirs of Raj Kapoor - Legendary Indian actor, film director, and producer.

In May 2019, Godrej Properties had acquired R.K. Studios in Chembur, Mumbai, from the Kapoor family, to develop a premium mixed-use project, Godrej RKS. The project is expected to be delivered in 2023

