JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-CM » Companies » News

Angel One slips after CEO resigns
Business Standard

Godrej Properties acquires Raj Kapoor's Bungalow in Chembur

Capital Market 

To develop premium residential project

Godrej Properties today announced that it has acquired Raj Kapoor's Bungalow in Chembur to develop a premium residential project. The site is located at Deonar Farm Road, Chembur, Mumbai, adjacent to Tata Institute of Social Sciences (TISS) and is considered to be one of the most premium residential neighbourhoods of Chembur. The land was purchased from the Kapoor family, legal heirs of Raj Kapoor - Legendary Indian actor, film director, and producer.

In May 2019, Godrej Properties had acquired R.K. Studios in Chembur, Mumbai, from the Kapoor family, to develop a premium mixed-use project, Godrej RKS. The project is expected to be delivered in 2023

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

First Published: Fri, February 17 2023. 09:35 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU