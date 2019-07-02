Godrej Properties corrects on profit booking

Godrej Properties fell 9.72% to Rs 990.70 at 13:03 IST on BSE on profit booking after a recent steep rally.

Meanwhile, S&P BSE Sensex was down 51.06 points or 0.13% at 39,635.44.

On BSE, 2.61 lakh shares were traded in Godrej Properties counter, compared to a 2-week average of 55,000 shares. The share price hit an intraday high of Rs 1,098 and an intraday low of Rs 970.20. It hit a 52-week high of Rs 1,118 on 1 July 2019 and a 52-week low of Rs 462 on 10 October 2018.

Shares of Godrej Properties spurted 14.3% in the past three trading sessions to settle at Rs 1,097.40 yesterday, 1 July 2019, from its close of Rs 960.10 on 26 June 2019.

Godrej Properties soared 9.37% in a single trading session to settle at Rs 1097.40 yesterday, 1 July 2019.

On a consolidated basis, net profit of Godrej Properties rose 270.53% to Rs 156.66 crore on 407.73% rise in net sales to Rs 1053.09 crore in Q4 March 2019 over Q4 March 2018.

Godrej Properties is a real estate company.

