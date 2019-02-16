JUST IN
Golden Capital Services standalone net profit rises 150.00% in the December 2018 quarter

Reported sales nil

Net profit of Golden Capital Services rose 150.00% to Rs 0.10 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 0.04 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. There were no Sales reported in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 0.13 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2018Dec. 2017% Var.Sales00.13 -100 OPM %030.77 -PBDT0.100.04 150 PBT0.100.04 150 NP0.100.04 150

