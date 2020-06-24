Golechha Global Finance standalone net profit declines 20.00% in the March 2020 quarter

-
Sales reported at Rs 0.24 croreNet profit of Golechha Global Finance declined 20.00% to Rs 0.08 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 0.10 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales remain constant at Rs 0.24 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 and also during the previous quarter ended March 2019.
For the full year,net profit declined 13.64% to Rs 0.38 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 0.44 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales rose 3.26% to Rs 0.95 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 0.92 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Mar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Sales0.240.24 0 0.950.92 3 OPM %45.8358.33 -51.5865.22 - PBDT0.110.14 -21 0.490.60 -18 PBT0.110.14 -21 0.490.60 -18 NP0.080.10 -20 0.380.44 -14
