Rajapalayam Mills consolidated net profit declines 16.56% in the March 2020 quarter

Sales decline 23.66% to Rs 87.09 croreNet profit of Rajapalayam Mills declined 16.56% to Rs 20.86 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 25.00 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales declined 23.66% to Rs 87.09 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 114.08 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.
For the full year,net profit declined 11.88% to Rs 92.07 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 104.48 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales declined 13.27% to Rs 352.33 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 406.26 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Mar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Sales87.09114.08 -24 352.33406.26 -13 OPM %7.908.67 -9.8812.78 - PBDT4.256.83 -38 17.4645.71 -62 PBT-3.81-0.70 -444 -16.3913.93 PL NP20.8625.00 -17 92.07104.48 -12
