Rajapalayam Mills consolidated net profit declines 16.56% in the March 2020 quarter

Sales decline 23.66% to Rs 87.09 crore

Net profit of Rajapalayam Mills declined 16.56% to Rs 20.86 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 25.00 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales declined 23.66% to Rs 87.09 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 114.08 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.

For the full year,net profit declined 11.88% to Rs 92.07 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 104.48 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales declined 13.27% to Rs 352.33 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 406.26 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.

