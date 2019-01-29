JUST IN
Business Standard

WABCO India standalone net profit declines 6.29% in the December 2018 quarter

Sales rise 6.12% to Rs 653.19 crore

Net profit of WABCO India declined 6.29% to Rs 59.79 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 63.80 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. Sales rose 6.12% to Rs 653.19 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 615.50 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2018Dec. 2017% Var.Sales653.19615.50 6 OPM %15.3816.29 -PBDT110.19106.60 3 PBT92.4691.34 1 NP59.7963.80 -6

First Published: Tue, January 29 2019. 17:13 IST

