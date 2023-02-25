Kalpataru Power Transmission completes sale of further 25% in Kohima-Mariani Transmission

-
ALSO READ
Kalpataru Power gains on concluding second tranche disinvestment of Alipurduar Transmission
Fitch affirms Adani Transmission's restricted group notes at 'BBB-'; maintains 'stable' outlook
Kalpataru Power Transmission consolidated net profit rises 3.61% in the September 2022 quarter
Kalpataru Power Transmission secures orders worth Rs 1345 cr
Kalpataru Power Transmission secures orders worth Rs 3185 cr
-
Post such sale, the Company has now transferred an aggregate of ~48% of the total equity shares held by it in KMTL, with an agreement to sell balance ~26% to Apraava, after obtaining requisite regulatory and other approvals and in a manner consistent with Transmission Service Agreement.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Subscribe to Business Standard Premium
Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!
Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.
Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU