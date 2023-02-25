JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-CM » Companies » News

Lemon Tree Hotels signs new hotel in Kasauli, Himachal Pradesh
Business Standard

Kalpataru Power Transmission completes sale of further 25% in Kohima-Mariani Transmission

Capital Market 

Kalpataru Power Transmission has completed the sale of additional 25% stake in Kohima-Mariani Transmission (KMTL) held by the Company to CLP India (now known as Apraava Energy).

Post such sale, the Company has now transferred an aggregate of ~48% of the total equity shares held by it in KMTL, with an agreement to sell balance ~26% to Apraava, after obtaining requisite regulatory and other approvals and in a manner consistent with Transmission Service Agreement.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

First Published: Sat, February 25 2023. 13:14 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU