Kalpataru Power Transmission completes sale of further 25% in Kohima-Mariani Transmission

Kalpataru Power Transmission has completed the sale of additional 25% stake in Kohima-Mariani Transmission (KMTL) held by the Company to CLP India (now known as Apraava Energy).

Post such sale, the Company has now transferred an aggregate of ~48% of the total equity shares held by it in KMTL, with an agreement to sell balance ~26% to Apraava, after obtaining requisite regulatory and other approvals and in a manner consistent with Transmission Service Agreement.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)