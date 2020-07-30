Gratex Industries reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.04 crore in the March 2020 quarter

-
Sales rise 24.00% to Rs 0.93 croreNet loss of Gratex Industries reported to Rs 0.04 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against net profit of Rs 0.07 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales rose 24.00% to Rs 0.93 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 0.75 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.
For the full year,net profit rose 128.57% to Rs 0.16 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 0.07 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales rose 3.28% to Rs 3.46 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 3.35 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Mar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Sales0.930.75 24 3.463.35 3 OPM %-1.0814.67 -10.407.76 - PBDT-0.010.10 PL 0.340.22 55 PBT-0.040.06 PL 0.210.06 250 NP-0.040.07 PL 0.160.07 129
