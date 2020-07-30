JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-CM » Companies » Results

Kandagiri Spinning Mills reports consolidated net loss of Rs 5.89 crore in the March 2020 quarter

Kabra Commercial reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.15 crore in the March 2020 quarter
Business Standard

Gratex Industries reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.04 crore in the March 2020 quarter

Capital Market 

Sales rise 24.00% to Rs 0.93 crore

Net loss of Gratex Industries reported to Rs 0.04 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against net profit of Rs 0.07 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales rose 24.00% to Rs 0.93 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 0.75 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.

For the full year,net profit rose 128.57% to Rs 0.16 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 0.07 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales rose 3.28% to Rs 3.46 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 3.35 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Mar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Sales0.930.75 24 3.463.35 3 OPM %-1.0814.67 -10.407.76 - PBDT-0.010.10 PL 0.340.22 55 PBT-0.040.06 PL 0.210.06 250 NP-0.040.07 PL 0.160.07 129

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Thu, July 30 2020. 16:28 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU