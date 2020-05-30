Great Eastern Shipping Company reports consolidated net loss of Rs 50.68 crore in the March 2020 quarter

Sales rise 3.57% to Rs 1009.25 crore

Net loss of Great Eastern Shipping Company reported to Rs 50.68 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against net profit of Rs 148.47 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales rose 3.57% to Rs 1009.25 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 974.42 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.

For the full year,net profit reported to Rs 207.14 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against net loss of Rs 21.45 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales rose 3.94% to Rs 3686.73 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 3547.11 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.

1009.25974.423686.733547.1116.4633.9931.6430.36108.23250.19929.77801.06-61.1060.01186.9628.41-50.68148.47207.14-21.45

