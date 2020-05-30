JUST IN
IDBI Bank reports standalone net profit of Rs 135.39 crore in the March 2020 quarter
IDBI Bank reports consolidated net profit of Rs 163.60 crore in the March 2020 quarter

Total Operating Income rise 2.44% to Rs 5605.23 crore

Net profit of IDBI Bank reported to Rs 163.60 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against net loss of Rs 4855.51 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Total Operating Income rose 2.44% to Rs 5605.23 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 5471.68 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.

For the full year,net loss reported to Rs 12835.24 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against net loss of Rs 14986.76 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Total Operating Income declined 5.65% to Rs 20854.22 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 22102.10 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Mar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Total Operating Income5605.235471.68 2 20854.2222102.10 -6 OPM %38.79-81.79 -1.50-45.53 - PBDT338.97-7084.62 LP -8896.49-22691.08 61 PBT338.97-7084.62 LP -8896.49-22691.08 61 NP163.60-4855.51 LP -12835.24-14986.76 14

