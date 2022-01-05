Greaves Cotton Ltd leads gainers in 'A' group

AU Small Finance Bank Ltd, OnMobile Global Ltd, Balmer Lawrie & Company Ltd and Filatex India Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 05 January 2022.

AU Small Finance Bank Ltd, OnMobile Global Ltd, Balmer Lawrie & Company Ltd and Filatex India Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 05 January 2022.

Greaves Cotton Ltd soared 9.35% to Rs 168.95 at 11:50 IST. The stock was the biggest gainer in the BSE's 'A' group. On the BSE, 8.89 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 2.1 lakh shares in the past one month.

AU Small Finance Bank Ltd spiked 9.20% to Rs 1195.4. The stock was the second biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 1.71 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 51731 shares in the past one month.

OnMobile Global Ltd surged 9.11% to Rs 114.95. The stock was the third biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 2.85 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 57696 shares in the past one month.

Balmer Lawrie & Company Ltd jumped 8.37% to Rs 137.25. The stock was the fourth biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 3.91 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 31713 shares in the past one month.

Filatex India Ltd added 7.15% to Rs 104.1. The stock was the fifth biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 3.95 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1.97 lakh shares in the past one month.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)