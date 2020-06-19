JUST IN
Lloyds Steels Industries reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.12 crore in the March 2020 quarter

Sales decline 8.68% to Rs 24.50 crore

Net Loss of Lloyds Steels Industries reported to Rs 0.12 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against net loss of Rs 0.20 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales declined 8.68% to Rs 24.50 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 26.83 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.

For the full year,net profit declined 13.54% to Rs 2.49 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 2.88 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales rose 17.13% to Rs 114.46 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 97.72 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Mar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Sales24.5026.83 -9 114.4697.72 17 OPM %-12.61-7.19 --2.55-5.63 - PBDT1.100.35 214 4.844.21 15 PBT0.660.08 725 3.273.16 3 NP-0.12-0.20 40 2.492.88 -14

