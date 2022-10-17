GTPL Hathway consolidated net profit rises 4.13% in the September 2022 quarter

-
-
Sales rise 9.91% to Rs 654.98 croreNet profit of GTPL Hathway rose 4.13% to Rs 44.86 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 43.08 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 9.91% to Rs 654.98 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 595.95 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales654.98595.95 10 OPM %20.0522.67 -PBDT136.97141.11 -3 PBT62.6378.60 -20 NP44.8643.08 4
