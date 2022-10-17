GTPL Hathway consolidated net profit rises 4.13% in the September 2022 quarter

Sales rise 9.91% to Rs 654.98 crore

Net profit of GTPL Hathway rose 4.13% to Rs 44.86 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 43.08 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 9.91% to Rs 654.98 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 595.95 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021.654.98595.9520.0522.67136.97141.1162.6378.6044.8643.08

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)