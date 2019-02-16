JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-CM » Companies » Results

Sharon Bio-Medicine reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.03 crore in the December 2018 quarter
Business Standard

Gufic BioSciences standalone net profit declines 6.52% in the December 2018 quarter

Capital Market 

Sales decline 2.19% to Rs 87.65 crore

Net profit of Gufic BioSciences declined 6.52% to Rs 5.88 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 6.29 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. Sales declined 2.19% to Rs 87.65 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 89.61 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2018Dec. 2017% Var.Sales87.6589.61 -2 OPM %13.6313.86 -PBDT9.8311.34 -13 PBT8.7810.17 -14 NP5.886.29 -7

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Sat, February 16 2019. 16:02 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Advertisements