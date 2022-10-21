Gujarat Intrux standalone net profit rises 63.53% in the September 2022 quarter

-
Sales rise 21.05% to Rs 12.94 croreNet profit of Gujarat Intrux rose 63.53% to Rs 1.39 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 0.85 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 21.05% to Rs 12.94 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 10.69 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales12.9410.69 21 OPM %15.6111.97 -PBDT2.221.53 45 PBT1.831.13 62 NP1.390.85 64
