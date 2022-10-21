Gujarat Intrux standalone net profit rises 63.53% in the September 2022 quarter

Sales rise 21.05% to Rs 12.94 crore

Net profit of Gujarat Intrux rose 63.53% to Rs 1.39 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 0.85 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 21.05% to Rs 12.94 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 10.69 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021.12.9410.6915.6111.972.221.531.831.131.390.85

