JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-CM » Companies » Results

Finolex Cables Ltd leads gainers in 'A' group
Business Standard

Stylam Industries standalone net profit rises 60.86% in the September 2022 quarter

Capital Market 

Sales rise 43.26% to Rs 246.34 crore

Net profit of Stylam Industries rose 60.86% to Rs 24.21 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 15.05 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 43.26% to Rs 246.34 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 171.95 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales246.34171.95 43 OPM %16.0814.24 -PBDT38.5126.79 44 PBT32.5020.85 56 NP24.2115.05 61

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

First Published: Fri, October 21 2022. 12:07 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU