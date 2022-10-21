Stylam Industries standalone net profit rises 60.86% in the September 2022 quarter

-
Sales rise 43.26% to Rs 246.34 croreNet profit of Stylam Industries rose 60.86% to Rs 24.21 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 15.05 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 43.26% to Rs 246.34 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 171.95 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales246.34171.95 43 OPM %16.0814.24 -PBDT38.5126.79 44 PBT32.5020.85 56 NP24.2115.05 61
