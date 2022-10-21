Stylam Industries standalone net profit rises 60.86% in the September 2022 quarter

Sales rise 43.26% to Rs 246.34 crore

Net profit of Stylam Industries rose 60.86% to Rs 24.21 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 15.05 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 43.26% to Rs 246.34 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 171.95 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021.246.34171.9516.0814.2438.5126.7932.5020.8524.2115.05

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)