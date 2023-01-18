Shree Pushkar Chemicals & Fertilizers consolidated net profit declines 58.64% in the December 2022 quarter

Sales rise 11.89% to Rs 153.67 crore

Net profit of Shree Pushkar Chemicals & Fertilizers declined 58.64% to Rs 5.12 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 12.38 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 11.89% to Rs 153.67 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 137.34 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021.153.67137.348.5414.3115.0620.7810.2017.185.1212.38

