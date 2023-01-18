JUST IN
Shree Pushkar Chemicals & Fertilizers consolidated net profit declines 58.64% in the December 2022 quarter

Sales rise 11.89% to Rs 153.67 crore

Net profit of Shree Pushkar Chemicals & Fertilizers declined 58.64% to Rs 5.12 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 12.38 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 11.89% to Rs 153.67 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 137.34 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales153.67137.34 12 OPM %8.5414.31 -PBDT15.0620.78 -28 PBT10.2017.18 -41 NP5.1212.38 -59

