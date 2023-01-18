Indo Euro Indchem reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.11 crore in the December 2022 quarter

-
ALSO READ
Indo Euro Indchem standalone net profit rises 850.00% in the September 2022 quarter
Neogen Chemicals gains after ICRA assigns 'A/Stable' rating to LT debt
Basic materials stocks rise
Indo Borax & Chemicals consolidated net profit rises 30.56% in the June 2022 quarter
Basic materials stocks rise
-
Sales decline 81.95% to Rs 1.91 croreNet loss of Indo Euro Indchem reported to Rs 0.11 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against net profit of Rs 0.77 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales declined 81.95% to Rs 1.91 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 10.58 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales1.9110.58 -82 OPM %-11.529.64 -PBDT-0.091.05 PL PBT-0.111.03 PL NP-0.110.77 PL
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Subscribe to Business Standard Premium
Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!
Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.
Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU