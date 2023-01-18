Maharashtra Corporation reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.45 crore in the December 2022 quarter

-
ALSO READ
Kesoram Inds drops after recording Q3 net loss of Rs 48 cr
Indices trade with minor gains; Sensex adds 136 pts; PSU banks advance
Nifty hovers below 18,050; Sensex down 80 pts; breadth turns positive
Alstone Textiles (India) reports standalone net profit of Rs 8.27 crore in the September 2022 quarter
Board of Kesoram Industries approves conversion of preference shares
-
Sales reported at Rs 0.50 croreNet profit of Maharashtra Corporation reported to Rs 0.45 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against net loss of Rs 0.03 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales reported to Rs 0.50 crore in the quarter ended December 2022. There were no Sales reported during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales0.500 0 OPM %90.000 -PBDT0.45-0.03 LP PBT0.45-0.03 LP NP0.45-0.03 LP
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Subscribe to Business Standard Premium
Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!
Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.
Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU