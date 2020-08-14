H.G. Infra Engineering consolidated net profit declines 47.43% in the June 2020 quarter

Sales decline 41.39% to Rs 311.87 crore

Net profit of H.G. Infra Engineering declined 47.43% to Rs 19.93 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 37.91 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales declined 41.39% to Rs 311.87 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 532.11 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019.311.87532.1119.5515.8845.4674.8825.9957.2719.9337.91

