H.G. Infra Engineering consolidated net profit declines 47.43% in the June 2020 quarter

Sales decline 41.39% to Rs 311.87 croreNet profit of H.G. Infra Engineering declined 47.43% to Rs 19.93 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 37.91 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales declined 41.39% to Rs 311.87 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 532.11 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2020Jun. 2019% Var.Sales311.87532.11 -41 OPM %19.5515.88 -PBDT45.4674.88 -39 PBT25.9957.27 -55 NP19.9337.91 -47
