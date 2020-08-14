JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-CM » Companies » Results

Gillanders Arbuthnot & Company reports consolidated net loss of Rs 14.76 crore in the June 2020 quarter
Business Standard

H.G. Infra Engineering consolidated net profit declines 47.43% in the June 2020 quarter

Capital Market 

Sales decline 41.39% to Rs 311.87 crore

Net profit of H.G. Infra Engineering declined 47.43% to Rs 19.93 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 37.91 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales declined 41.39% to Rs 311.87 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 532.11 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2020Jun. 2019% Var.Sales311.87532.11 -41 OPM %19.5515.88 -PBDT45.4674.88 -39 PBT25.9957.27 -55 NP19.9337.91 -47

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Fri, August 14 2020. 15:57 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU