Varroc Engineering reports consolidated net loss of Rs 307.72 crore in the June 2020 quarter

Sales decline 55.59% to Rs 1274.69 crore

Net loss of Varroc Engineering reported to Rs 307.72 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against net profit of Rs 86.83 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales declined 55.59% to Rs 1274.69 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 2870.08 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2020Jun. 2019% Var.Sales1274.692870.08 -56 OPM %-14.949.37 -PBDT-172.61266.76 PL PBT-379.51102.14 PL NP-307.7286.83 PL

First Published: Fri, August 14 2020. 15:57 IST

