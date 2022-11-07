Starlite Global Enterprises (India) reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.74 crore in the September 2022 quarter

-
Sales rise 14.86% to Rs 2.01 croreNet profit of Starlite Global Enterprises (India) reported to Rs 0.74 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against net loss of Rs 0.41 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 14.86% to Rs 2.01 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 1.75 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales2.011.75 15 OPM %46.7741.71 -PBDT1.440.50 188 PBT0.70-0.32 LP NP0.74-0.41 LP
