Sundaram Clayton consolidated net profit rises 43.12% in the September 2022 quarter

Net profit of Sundaram Clayton rose 43.12% to Rs 212.26 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 148.31 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 31.79% to Rs 8962.55 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 6800.86 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021.8962.556800.8612.6711.92794.69581.34556.89374.82212.26148.31

