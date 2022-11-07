JUST IN
Sundaram Clayton standalone net profit rises 33.71% in the September 2022 quarter

Sundaram Clayton consolidated net profit rises 43.12% in the September 2022 quarter

Sales rise 31.79% to Rs 8962.55 crore

Net profit of Sundaram Clayton rose 43.12% to Rs 212.26 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 148.31 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 31.79% to Rs 8962.55 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 6800.86 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales8962.556800.86 32 OPM %12.6711.92 -PBDT794.69581.34 37 PBT556.89374.82 49 NP212.26148.31 43

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Mon, November 07 2022. 12:40 IST

