JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-CM » Companies » Results

Jaiprakash Power Ventures reports consolidated net profit of Rs 23.35 crore in the June 2020 quarter
Business Standard

Pfizer standalone net profit rises 10.32% in the June 2020 quarter

Capital Market 

Sales decline 5.42% to Rs 514.89 crore

Net profit of Pfizer rose 10.32% to Rs 124.45 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 112.81 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales declined 5.42% to Rs 514.89 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 544.40 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2020Jun. 2019% Var.Sales514.89544.40 -5 OPM %36.1830.53 -PBDT200.48199.91 0 PBT173.34174.91 -1 NP124.45112.81 10

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Tue, July 28 2020. 08:48 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU