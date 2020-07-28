Pfizer standalone net profit rises 10.32% in the June 2020 quarter

Sales decline 5.42% to Rs 514.89 crore

Net profit of Pfizer rose 10.32% to Rs 124.45 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 112.81 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales declined 5.42% to Rs 514.89 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 544.40 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019.514.89544.4036.1830.53200.48199.91173.34174.91124.45112.81

