JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-CM » Companies » Results

Bonlon Industries standalone net profit rises 30.77% in the December 2022 quarter
Business Standard

Indrayani Biotech consolidated net profit rises 199.13% in the December 2022 quarter

Capital Market 

Sales rise 201.64% to Rs 46.00 crore

Net profit of Indrayani Biotech rose 199.13% to Rs 3.44 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 1.15 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 201.64% to Rs 46.00 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 15.25 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales46.0015.25 202 OPM %11.5912.13 -PBDT4.201.41 198 PBT3.411.15 197 NP3.441.15 199

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

First Published: Wed, February 15 2023. 08:01 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU