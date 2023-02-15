Indrayani Biotech consolidated net profit rises 199.13% in the December 2022 quarter

Sales rise 201.64% to Rs 46.00 crore

Net profit of Indrayani Biotech rose 199.13% to Rs 3.44 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 1.15 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 201.64% to Rs 46.00 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 15.25 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021.46.0015.2511.5912.134.201.413.411.153.441.15

