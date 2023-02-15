Indrayani Biotech consolidated net profit rises 199.13% in the December 2022 quarter

-
Sales rise 201.64% to Rs 46.00 croreNet profit of Indrayani Biotech rose 199.13% to Rs 3.44 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 1.15 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 201.64% to Rs 46.00 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 15.25 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales46.0015.25 202 OPM %11.5912.13 -PBDT4.201.41 198 PBT3.411.15 197 NP3.441.15 199
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
