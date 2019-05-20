Haryana Leather Chemicals standalone net profit declines 27.27% in the March 2019 quarter

-
Sales decline 10.63% to Rs 8.49 croreNet profit of Haryana Leather Chemicals declined 27.27% to Rs 0.40 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 0.55 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales declined 10.63% to Rs 8.49 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 9.50 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018.
For the full year,net profit declined 10.98% to Rs 1.54 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 1.73 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. Sales rose 3.65% to Rs 36.87 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 35.57 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Mar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Sales8.499.50 -11 36.8735.57 4 OPM %5.065.58 -4.455.96 - PBDT0.640.85 -25 2.853.08 -7 PBT0.500.64 -22 2.142.21 -3 NP0.400.55 -27 1.541.73 -11
