Haryana Leather Chemicals standalone net profit declines 27.27% in the March 2019 quarter

Sales decline 10.63% to Rs 8.49 crore

Net profit of declined 27.27% to Rs 0.40 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 0.55 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales declined 10.63% to Rs 8.49 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 9.50 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018.

For the full year,net profit declined 10.98% to Rs 1.54 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 1.73 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. Sales rose 3.65% to Rs 36.87 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 35.57 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.

