HBL Power Systems consolidated net profit declines 4.43% in the December 2022 quarter

Sales decline 4.66% to Rs 332.49 croreNet profit of HBL Power Systems declined 4.43% to Rs 23.74 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 24.84 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales declined 4.66% to Rs 332.49 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 348.74 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales332.49348.74 -5 OPM %11.5513.03 -PBDT41.3546.31 -11 PBT32.6237.61 -13 NP23.7424.84 -4
