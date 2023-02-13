JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-CM » Companies » Results

R Systems International consolidated net profit rises 26.20% in the December 2022 quarter
Business Standard

HBL Power Systems consolidated net profit declines 4.43% in the December 2022 quarter

Capital Market 

Sales decline 4.66% to Rs 332.49 crore

Net profit of HBL Power Systems declined 4.43% to Rs 23.74 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 24.84 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales declined 4.66% to Rs 332.49 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 348.74 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales332.49348.74 -5 OPM %11.5513.03 -PBDT41.3546.31 -11 PBT32.6237.61 -13 NP23.7424.84 -4

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

First Published: Mon, February 13 2023. 14:08 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU