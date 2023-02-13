HBL Power Systems consolidated net profit declines 4.43% in the December 2022 quarter

Sales decline 4.66% to Rs 332.49 crore

Net profit of HBL Power Systems declined 4.43% to Rs 23.74 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 24.84 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales declined 4.66% to Rs 332.49 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 348.74 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021.

