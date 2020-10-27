HCL Technologies Ltd eases for fifth straight session

HCL Technologies Ltd is quoting at Rs 845.3, down 0.29% on the day as on 13:29 IST on the NSE. The stock jumped 48.33% in last one year as compared to a 0.61% rally in NIFTY and a 38.23% spurt in the Nifty IT index.

HCL Technologies Ltd fell for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 845.3, down 0.29% on the day as on 13:29 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.77% on the day, quoting at 11858.25. The Sensex is at 40403.65, up 0.64%.HCL Technologies Ltd has gained around 1.2% in last one month.Meanwhile, Nifty IT index of which HCL Technologies Ltd is a constituent, has increased around 6.07% in last one month and is currently quoting at 21265.7, down 1.32% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 40.17 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 126.58 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark October futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 845.4, down 0.27% on the day. HCL Technologies Ltd jumped 48.33% in last one year as compared to a 0.61% rally in NIFTY and a 38.23% spurt in the Nifty IT index.

The PE of the stock is 23.4 based on TTM earnings ending September 20.

