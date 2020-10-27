Energy shares slide

Energy stocks were trading with losses, with the S&P BSE Energy index falling 41.68 points or 0.71% at 5842.6 at 13:54 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE Energy index, Confidence Petroleum India Ltd (down 2.09%), Oil India Ltd (down 1.73%),Chennai Petroleum Corporation Ltd (down 1.52%),Oil & Natural Gas Corpn Ltd (down 1.25%),Castrol India Ltd (down 1.09%), were the top losers. Among the other losers were Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Ltd (down 1.09%), Hindustan Oil Exploration Company Ltd (down 0.98%), Reliance Industries Ltd (down 0.82%), Gujarat Mineral Development Corporation Ltd (down 0.81%), and Aegis Logistics Ltd (down 0.6%).

On the other hand, Petronet LNG Ltd (up 3.01%), Gulf Oil Lubricants India Ltd (up 1.63%), and Adani Gas Ltd (up 1.16%) moved up.

At 13:54 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was up 232.99 or 0.58% at 40378.49.

The Nifty 50 index was up 87.2 points or 0.74% at 11854.95.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was up 76.29 points or 0.51% at 15077.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was up 55.65 points or 1.12% at 5012.07.

On BSE,1175 shares were trading in green, 1336 were trading in red and 157 were unchanged.

