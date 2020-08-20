Healthcare Global Enterprises reports consolidated net loss of Rs 39.75 crore in the June 2020 quarter

-
Sales decline 28.05% to Rs 193.46 croreNet Loss of Healthcare Global Enterprises reported to Rs 39.75 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against net loss of Rs 18.02 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales declined 28.05% to Rs 193.46 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 268.88 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2020Jun. 2019% Var.Sales193.46268.88 -28 OPM %9.0215.32 -PBDT-17.2211.29 PL PBT-56.63-22.83 -148 NP-39.75-18.02 -121
