Healthcare shares gain

Healthcare stocks were trading in the positive zone, with the S&P BSE Healthcare index rising 274.6 points or 1.75% at 15985.46 at 09:53 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE Healthcare index, Jubilant Life Sciences Ltd (up 5%), Opto Circuits (India) Ltd (up 4.98%),Glenmark Pharmaceuticals Ltd (up 4.95%),Take Solutions Ltd (up 4.92%),Hester Biosciences Ltd (up 4.78%), were the top gainers. Among the other gainers were Narayana Hrudayalaya Ltd (up 4.12%), J B Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals Ltd (up 4.01%), Sun Pharma Advanced Research Company Ltd (up 3.31%), Alkem Laboratories Ltd (up 2.93%), and Sun Pharmaceuticals Industries Ltd (up 2.88%).

On the other hand, IOL Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals Ltd (down 1.85%), Pfizer Ltd (down 1.19%), and Gufic BioSciences Ltd (down 0.63%) moved lower.

At 09:53 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was up 297.07 or 0.89% at 33600.59.

The Nifty 50 index was up 91.35 points or 0.93% at 9917.5.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was up 166.31 points or 1.48% at 11389.07.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was up 53.6 points or 1.34% at 4054.24.

On BSE,1272 shares were trading in green, 314 were trading in red and 104 were unchanged.

