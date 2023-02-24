Healthcare shares gain

Healthcare stocks were trading in the positive zone, with the S&P BSE Healthcare index rising 84.45 points or 0.38% at 22027.91 at 09:47 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE Healthcare index, Sanofi India Ltd (up 3.43%), Sastasundar Ventures Ltd (up 2.69%),Divis Laboratories Ltd (up 2.18%),Indraprastha Medical Corporation Ltd (up 1.68%),Themis Medicare Ltd (up 1.53%), were the top gainers. Among the other gainers were Neuland Laboratories Ltd (up 1.47%), Torrent Pharmaceuticals Ltd (up 1.47%), Aster DM Healthcare Ltd (up 1.35%), Astrazeneca Pharma India Ltd (up 1.29%), and Artemis Medicare Services Ltd (up 1.27%).

On the other hand, Medicamen Biotech Ltd (down 2.48%), NGL Fine Chem Ltd (down 1.81%), and ERIS Lifesciences Ltd (down 1.54%) moved lower.

At 09:47 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was up 108.55 or 0.18% at 59714.35.

The Nifty 50 index was up 41.2 points or 0.24% at 17552.45.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was up 24.05 points or 0.09% at 27650.61.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was up 0.86 points or 0.01% at 8691.25.

On BSE,1732 shares were trading in green, 1065 were trading in red and 129 were unchanged.

