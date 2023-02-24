Information Technology stocks rise

Information Technology stocks were trading with gains, with the S&P BSE IT Sector index increasing 92.75 points or 0.31% at 30410.54 at 09:47 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE IT Sector index, Cressanda Solutions Ltd (up 4.24%), Newgen Software Technologies Ltd (up 2.59%),HCL Infosystems Ltd (up 1.82%),Tanla Platforms Ltd (up 1.79%),Moschip Technologies Ltd (up 1.58%), were the top gainers. Among the other gainers were Cybertech Systems & Software Ltd (up 1.56%), Sasken Technologies Ltd (up 1.43%), KPIT Technologies Ltd (up 1.4%), ASM Technologies Ltd (up 1.31%), and Rategain Travel Technologies Ltd (up 1.24%).

On the other hand, Cerebra Integrated Technologies Ltd (down 2.67%), Nucleus Software Exports Ltd (down 2.07%), and Zensar Technologies Ltd (down 1.27%) turned lower.

At 09:47 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was up 108.55 or 0.18% at 59714.35.

The Nifty 50 index was up 41.2 points or 0.24% at 17552.45.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was up 24.05 points or 0.09% at 27650.61.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was up 0.86 points or 0.01% at 8691.25.

On BSE,1732 shares were trading in green, 1065 were trading in red and 129 were unchanged.

