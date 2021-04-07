Volumes spurt at Supreme Industries Ltd counter

Supreme Industries Ltd registered volume of 26284 shares by 10:49 IST on BSE, a 14.76 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 1781 shares

Orient Refractories Ltd, P I Industries Ltd, Adani Power Ltd, Ipca Laboratories Ltd are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on BSE today, 07 April 2021.

Supreme Industries Ltd registered volume of 26284 shares by 10:49 IST on BSE, a 14.76 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 1781 shares. The stock slipped 0.18% to Rs.1,977.70. Volumes stood at 1299 shares in the last session.

Orient Refractories Ltd clocked volume of 60990 shares by 10:49 IST on BSE, a 3.22 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 18951 shares. The stock gained 3.25% to Rs.267.00. Volumes stood at 77855 shares in the last session.

P I Industries Ltd witnessed volume of 18006 shares by 10:49 IST on BSE, a 3.14 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 5743 shares. The stock increased 1.55% to Rs.2,350.40. Volumes stood at 17425 shares in the last session.

Adani Power Ltd witnessed volume of 49.47 lakh shares by 10:49 IST on BSE, a 2.8 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 17.65 lakh shares. The stock increased 2.34% to Rs.100.70. Volumes stood at 7.63 lakh shares in the last session.

Ipca Laboratories Ltd notched up volume of 25281 shares by 10:49 IST on BSE, a 2.48 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 10213 shares. The stock rose 4.60% to Rs.2,028.75. Volumes stood at 5815 shares in the last session.

