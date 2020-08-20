Hi-Tech Pipes consolidated net profit declines 92.60% in the June 2020 quarter

JUST IN
Sales decline 53.05% to Rs 151.88 crore

Net profit of Hi-Tech Pipes declined 92.60% to Rs 0.52 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 7.03 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales declined 53.05% to Rs 151.88 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 323.49 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2020Jun. 2019% Var.Sales151.88323.49 -53 OPM %6.025.73 -PBDT2.6212.13 -78 PBT0.6610.62 -94 NP0.527.03 -93

First Published: Thu, August 20 2020. 17:54 IST

