Padmanabh Alloys & Polymers reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.08 crore in the March 2020 quarter

Sales decline 3.51% to Rs 7.43 croreNet loss of Padmanabh Alloys & Polymers reported to Rs 0.08 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against net profit of Rs 0.10 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales declined 3.51% to Rs 7.43 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 7.70 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.
For the full year,net profit declined 2.04% to Rs 0.48 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 0.49 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales declined 18.39% to Rs 28.26 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 34.63 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Mar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Sales7.437.70 -4 28.2634.63 -18 OPM %0.401.30 -3.863.00 - PBDT-0.040.06 PL 0.840.82 2 PBT-0.05-0.01 -400 0.710.58 22 NP-0.080.10 PL 0.480.49 -2
