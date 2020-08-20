Padmanabh Alloys & Polymers reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.08 crore in the March 2020 quarter

Sales decline 3.51% to Rs 7.43 crore

Net loss of Padmanabh Alloys & Polymers reported to Rs 0.08 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against net profit of Rs 0.10 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales declined 3.51% to Rs 7.43 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 7.70 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.

For the full year,net profit declined 2.04% to Rs 0.48 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 0.49 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales declined 18.39% to Rs 28.26 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 34.63 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.

7.437.7028.2634.630.401.303.863.00-0.040.060.840.82-0.05-0.010.710.58-0.080.100.480.49

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)