Indian Overseas Bank reports standalone net profit of Rs 120.69 crore in the June 2020 quarter
Padmanabh Alloys & Polymers reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.40 crore in the June 2020 quarter

Sales decline 78.91% to Rs 1.35 crore

Net loss of Padmanabh Alloys & Polymers reported to Rs 0.40 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against net profit of Rs 0.14 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales declined 78.91% to Rs 1.35 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 6.40 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2020Jun. 2019% Var.Sales1.356.40 -79 OPM %-22.964.53 -PBDT-0.370.23 PL PBT-0.400.19 PL NP-0.400.14 PL

First Published: Thu, August 20 2020. 17:40 IST

