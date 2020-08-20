Padmanabh Alloys & Polymers reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.40 crore in the June 2020 quarter

Sales decline 78.91% to Rs 1.35 crore

Net loss of Padmanabh Alloys & Polymers reported to Rs 0.40 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against net profit of Rs 0.14 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales declined 78.91% to Rs 1.35 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 6.40 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019.1.356.40-22.964.53-0.370.23-0.400.19-0.400.14

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)