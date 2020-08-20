JUST IN
Hi-Tech Pipes standalone net profit declines 96.02% in the June 2020 quarter

Sales decline 63.72% to Rs 96.45 crore

Net profit of Hi-Tech Pipes declined 96.02% to Rs 0.20 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 5.02 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales declined 63.72% to Rs 96.45 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 265.86 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2020Jun. 2019% Var.Sales96.45265.86 -64 OPM %6.925.21 -PBDT1.839.04 -80 PBT0.277.88 -97 NP0.205.02 -96

First Published: Thu, August 20 2020. 17:40 IST

