Hi-Tech Pipes standalone net profit declines 96.02% in the June 2020 quarter

Sales decline 63.72% to Rs 96.45 crore

Net profit of Hi-Tech Pipes declined 96.02% to Rs 0.20 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 5.02 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales declined 63.72% to Rs 96.45 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 265.86 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019.96.45265.866.925.211.839.040.277.880.205.02

