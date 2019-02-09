Himachal Futuristic Communications standalone net profit rises 6.46% in the December 2018 quarter

-
Sales rise 54.73% to Rs 1105.64 croreNet profit of Himachal Futuristic Communications rose 6.46% to Rs 48.42 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 45.48 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. Sales rose 54.73% to Rs 1105.64 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 714.56 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2018Dec. 2017% Var.Sales1105.64714.56 55 OPM %9.4010.22 -PBDT80.0458.31 37 PBT75.2654.23 39 NP48.4245.48 6
