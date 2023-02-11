TVS Electronics standalone net profit declines 72.75% in the December 2022 quarter

-
Sales rise 1.36% to Rs 88.44 croreNet profit of TVS Electronics declined 72.75% to Rs 1.39 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 5.10 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 1.36% to Rs 88.44 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 87.25 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales88.4487.25 1 OPM %4.779.65 -PBDT3.778.58 -56 PBT1.377.10 -81 NP1.395.10 -73
