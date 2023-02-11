Malabar Trading Company reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.69 crore in the December 2022 quarter

-
Sales decline 41.09% to Rs 11.40 croreNet Loss of Malabar Trading Company reported to Rs 0.69 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against net loss of Rs 0.02 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales declined 41.09% to Rs 11.40 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 19.35 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales11.4019.35 -41 OPM %-6.05-0.10 -PBDT-0.69-0.02 -3350 PBT-0.69-0.02 -3350 NP-0.69-0.02 -3350
