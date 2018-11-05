JUST IN
Himatsingka Seide consolidated net profit rises 4.29% in the September 2018 quarter

Sales rise 15.12% to Rs 665.96 crore

Net profit of Himatsingka Seide rose 4.29% to Rs 52.73 crore in the quarter ended September 2018 as against Rs 50.56 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2017. Sales rose 15.12% to Rs 665.96 crore in the quarter ended September 2018 as against Rs 578.50 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2017. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2018Sep. 2017% Var.Sales665.96578.50 15 OPM %18.2017.19 -PBDT113.4788.31 28 PBT87.2070.65 23 NP52.7350.56 4

