Himatsingka Seide consolidated net profit rises 4.29% in the September 2018 quarter

Sales rise 15.12% to Rs 665.96 croreNet profit of Himatsingka Seide rose 4.29% to Rs 52.73 crore in the quarter ended September 2018 as against Rs 50.56 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2017. Sales rose 15.12% to Rs 665.96 crore in the quarter ended September 2018 as against Rs 578.50 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2017. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2018Sep. 2017% Var.Sales665.96578.50 15 OPM %18.2017.19 -PBDT113.4788.31 28 PBT87.2070.65 23 NP52.7350.56 4
