Hinduja Global Solutions consolidated net profit rises 121.71% in the September 2022 quarter

Sales rise 9.49% to Rs 1167.54 croreNet profit of Hinduja Global Solutions rose 121.71% to Rs 237.36 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 107.06 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 9.49% to Rs 1167.54 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 1066.31 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales1167.541066.31 9 OPM %6.438.30 -PBDT241.0177.40 211 PBT123.39-7.60 LP NP237.36107.06 122
