Hinduja Global Solutions consolidated net profit rises 121.71% in the September 2022 quarter

Net profit of Hinduja Global Solutions rose 121.71% to Rs 237.36 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 107.06 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 9.49% to Rs 1167.54 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 1066.31 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021.1167.541066.316.438.30241.0177.40123.39-7.60237.36107.06

