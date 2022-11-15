JUST IN
Davangere Sugar Company reports standalone net profit of Rs 1.52 crore in the September 2022 quarter
Hinduja Global Solutions consolidated net profit rises 121.71% in the September 2022 quarter

Sales rise 9.49% to Rs 1167.54 crore

Net profit of Hinduja Global Solutions rose 121.71% to Rs 237.36 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 107.06 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 9.49% to Rs 1167.54 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 1066.31 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales1167.541066.31 9 OPM %6.438.30 -PBDT241.0177.40 211 PBT123.39-7.60 LP NP237.36107.06 122

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Tue, November 15 2022. 08:42 IST

