Hindustan Petroleum Corporation standalone net profit rises 69.91% in the March 2019 quarter

-
ALSO READ
Hindustan Unilever standalone net profit rises 13.84% in the March 2019 quarter
Hindustan Unilever standalone net profit rises 8.90% in the December 2018 quarter
Hindustan Housing Company standalone net profit rises 66.67% in the December 2018 quarter
Kaiser Corporation reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.01 crore in the September 2018 quarter
Hindustan Media Ventures standalone net profit declines 59.10% in the March 2019 quarter
-
Sales rise 11.75% to Rs 67628.63 croreNet profit of Hindustan Petroleum Corporation rose 69.91% to Rs 2969.92 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 1747.89 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales rose 11.75% to Rs 67628.63 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 60519.94 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018.
For the full year,net profit declined 5.17% to Rs 6028.66 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 6357.07 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. Sales rose 25.41% to Rs 273980.92 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 218474.14 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Mar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Sales67628.6360519.94 12 273980.92218474.14 25 OPM %7.644.83 -4.184.88 - PBDT5501.553087.74 78 12351.2711954.68 3 PBT4673.102362.37 98 9338.669201.93 1 NP2969.921747.89 70 6028.666357.07 -5
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU