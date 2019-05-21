Hindustan Petroleum Corporation standalone net profit rises 69.91% in the March 2019 quarter

Sales rise 11.75% to Rs 67628.63 crore

Net profit of rose 69.91% to Rs 2969.92 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 1747.89 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales rose 11.75% to Rs 67628.63 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 60519.94 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018.

For the full year,net profit declined 5.17% to Rs 6028.66 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 6357.07 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. Sales rose 25.41% to Rs 273980.92 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 218474.14 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.

67628.6360519.94273980.92218474.147.644.834.184.885501.553087.7412351.2711954.684673.102362.379338.669201.932969.921747.896028.666357.07

