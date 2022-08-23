Hitachi Energy inaugurates new manufacturing unit at Doddaballapur, Bengaluru

-
-
The new manufacturing facility doubles the existing capacity to produce advanced capacitor units, banks and power electronic compensators for low, medium and high-voltage systems, which are used in the power utilities, industries, renewables and transportation segments. Power quality products play an important role in improving power stability by enabling increased capacity and reduced energy losses.
